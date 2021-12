WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 9:15 AM, an estimate of 10,644 Entergy customers loss power in the Claiborne, Drew, and Calhoun area. According to Entergy, they are out checking on the cause for the outage and it is unknown when customers will regain power.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information.