Monticello Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory

East Carroll Parish, La. (07/10/20)— The Monticello Water System in East Carroll Parish has issued a system wide boil advisory.

Customers of this water system are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of foods.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Monticello Water System.

