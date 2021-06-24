UPDATE: 4 wounded in early morning Monticello shooting

UPDATE: Monticello Police Department says four individuals whom live in a single household are suffering from gun shout wounds surrounding a domestic dispute that occurred early this morning.

According to our sister station, KARK, the police department received a 911 call to a local residence and after entering the home, officers discovered the four victims and began calling for medical assistance for them.

Monticello Police Department says the matter is still being investigated, and there are no suspects at large. Firearms believed to be used in the incident were collected on the scene during crime scene processing.

All four victims were transported to various medical facilities across Arkansas.

We will continue to follow this story and provide the information as it becomes available.

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– MonticelloLive reports the Monticello Police Department are working a shooting that happened on East Willis Street during the early morning hours of June 24, 2021.

The shooting is believed to be in connection with a domestic dispute.

Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers said, “Everything is under control, and the scene is safe”.

We will update this story as the information becomes available.