Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce host “Vision for the Future” luncheon

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)The Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce held their “Vision for the Future” luncheon today. With the start of school around the corner and a new surge of COVID-1 cases what exactly is their vision for the future?



Ouachita Parish Superintendent Dr. Don Coker says student’s safety is a top concern this school year.

Dr. Don Coker Ouachita Parish School Superintendent “Certainly safety is going to be a priority that we take this year as we open schools.”

School starts on August 16, 2021, but Dr. Coker says schools aren’t opening how he imagined them to this year. “We had plan on opening schools with mask a recommendation, but with the governors mandate things have changed on that”

The Ouachita Parish School Board along with Monroe City Schools will require students to wear mask until September first. Monroe city schools superintendent Dr. Brent Vidrine says he urges parents to send their kids to school despite COVID-19.



Dr. Brent Vidrine Monroe City School Superintendent “We encourage our parents that were virtual last year to bring them back to school, again school is a safe place we believe it’s a safe environment. We begin school August 16th, and we expect to have 100 percent of our kids face to face and in school.”





We will keep you updated on safety precautions that each school district is taking this year.