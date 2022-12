All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 4:49 PM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. Upon arrival, authorities located an adult female victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a suspect was later located on the 1200 block of Pecanland Road. The shooting is under investigation.

We will keep you updated with the latest.