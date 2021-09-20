MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe woman placed in jail after shooting in the air to scare her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

On Sunday, September 20, 2021, the Monroe Police Department received a call from an anonymous caller that a Ford Taurus had a handgun hanging from the window while driving on US Highway 165.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the vehicle was located near the intersection of US Highway 165 and south of Hadley Street. Officers made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, 23-year-old Johnavia T. Baker where she admitted that she fired one round into the air as the vehicle was moving.

She mentioned that she fired the handgun due to her feeling scared of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend who was traveling behind her.

Baker was charged with Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments.

She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.