MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities said Candace Gill was caught stealing baby items from a Walmart. After she realized officers were attempting to stop her she led them on a chase that ended multiple lives.

Authorities said around 6:30 p.m. on May 9, Gill was seen stealing from Walmart on Louisville Avenue. Officers located Gill’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but shortly after Gill led officers on a chase. During the chase Gill ran several red lights which led her to hit one vehicle that then crashed into a third vehicle on Highway 165 and Renwick Street. The crash left several people injured and the passengers of Gill’s vehicle, Edward Williams and Gill’s five-week-old newborn baby, both died due to their injuries.

Gill is now in police custody and those involved in the crash could not be reached for a comment at this time. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.