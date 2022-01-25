MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Parkview Apartments in Richwood, La. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the apartment manager and they stated that 42-year-old Domneisa Sherman struck the building with her 2005 Toyota Highlander on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Officers made contact with Sherman and she was advised of her Miranda rights. According to Sherman, she was trying to hit someone with her vehicle and struck the building.

Sherman was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.