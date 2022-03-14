MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 13, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the OYO hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a suspicious death. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased victim, Yolanda Mitchell, inside of a room.

According to authorities, Mitchell’s wounds were consistent from being involved in a physical altercation. Detectives were called to the scene and identified Mitchell’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Tony D. Davis, as the suspect.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.