RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 7:50 AM, Ruston Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Timberline Court at the North Village Apartments, in reference to a call of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Dekeisha Johnson who directed authorities to her roommate lying unresponsive inside of the apartment.

The unresponsive female was given medical attention and transported Northern Louisiana Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The unresponsive female was later identified as 21-year-old Etavia Yvette Davis of Monroe, La.

After authorities conducted an investigation and questioned Johnson, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for Second Degree Murder. Johnson was transported and booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for the murder of Etavia Davis.

According to the Ruston Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.