Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after altercation over $3

Monroe, La. (06/10/20)— On 06/10/20 at approximately 1:30 A.M., officers were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the victim advised officers that Natasha Bowman, age 41 of Monroe, forcefully removed $3 from her hand, causing a physical altercation between the two.

The victim stated Bowman grabbed a foldable dinner table and hit her twice in the right arm.

Bowman then went to the victim’s vehicle and broke her driver side window and her back hatch window.

A witness at the scene confirmed the victim’s statements to be true.

Bowman was found inside her apartment, placed under arrest, and advised of her rights per Miranda.

Bowman denied taking the money from the victim, hitting her, and damaging her vehicle.

She was taken to OCC and booked on the charges of Simple Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

