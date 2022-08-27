Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun inside of Church’s Chicken at 1613 Arizona Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Yamecho Deshae Williams.

Williams walked outside to police with the handgun still in her possession. When she was asked to put down the gun, she threw it inside of her vehicle.

Officers spoke with the victim and witnesses, who said that Williams was not provoked to withdraw her gun. Witnesses claimed that Yamecho entered and exited the restaurant four to five times with her handgun and proceeded to point it at the victim and threaten to shoot.

At approximately 5:45 P.M., Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. She is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center with a set bond of $25,000.