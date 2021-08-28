Monroe woman arrested after stabbing her husband in the forehead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, August 27, 2021, after stabbing her husband in the forehead.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called for a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a man who stated that his wife stabbed him in the forehead area with a kitchen knife during a physical altercation.

According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Shakeisha Renee Franklin was disarmed by the victim before he ran away from the residence.

The victim stated that Franklin’s two-year-old son was present during the altercation.

After deputies made contact with Franklin, she stated that her and her husband were arguing over a past relationship until she lost her temper. Franklin admitted that she lunged at her husband with the knife and striking him in the forehead.

Franklin was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Battery.