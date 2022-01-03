Monroe woman arrested after damaging property, threatens resident with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 3, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched the 1800 block of Spyker Drive in reference to a disturbance. The victim informed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that 31-year-old Stephanie Vallinda Drummer ripped the screens off of the victim’s windows and was beating on the windows with her fists.

The victim stated arrestee also produced a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the residence. The victim then mentioned that Drummer placed the firearm in the trunk of a white Chevy Impala that she drove to the residence.

Upon to deputies’ arrival to the scene, they observed a vehicle matching the description attempting to exit the parking lot. Deputies made contact with Drummer who was the driver of the vehicle.

After deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered a firearm in the truck of the vehicle as described by the victim. According to deputies, they also observed two juveniles in the vehicle.

Drummer was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.