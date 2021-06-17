Monroe woman accused of harboring dogs stolen from Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Deputies arrested 64-year-old Judy Gravois for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things; those things being two dogs that were stolen from the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

According to the arrest report, deputies were dispatched to Gravois residence on June 16, 2021 where she initially refused to open the door and release the dogs to Animal Control.

Gravois told deputies several times that the dogs were her service animals and she would not be releasing them. Eventually she exited the residence and was advised she was under arrest.

After being advised she was under arrest, she pulled both of her arms from deputies to prevent herself from being placed in handcuffs. Once deputies had Gravois in handcuffs, she told them she was not responsible for stealing the dogs.

Gravois was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and one count of Resisting an Officer.