Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.

According to police, Delahoussaye allegedly mentioned that he was attempting to inject heroin prior to the officers’ arrival. He was then placed into handcuffs and police searched his vehicle.

During their search, authorities located a small blue box that contained a spoon with heroin, a syringe, a red straw containing heroin, and a small container with heroin inside. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.