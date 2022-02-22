WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE, KARD)– The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau held their monthly meeting Monday where they revealed their plans for 2022.

From hosting the Dixie Baseball World Series last year to the professional fishing tournament this year, the bureau is working to bring more sporting events to the Twin Cities.

“Our main goal is to drive tourism economic impact,” explained Alana Cooper, the bureau’s President & CEO. “In 2022 we are looking for it to be a good year, hopefully we will have large economic impact over this year as well.”

The bureau holds events ranging from national to state level.

“We did host some national events like the Bass Master Nations Federation Cup,” said Scott Bruscato, the bureau’s Vice President of Sales. “We had people come from South Africa, New Mexico, Japan, Canada.”

Originally held in Jackson, The National Cutting Horse Association’s Eastern Show is one new event coming to the city starting March 4.

The Red River Conference College Baseball Tournament will be held in Sterlington. This double elimination tournament will feature several teams from Louisiana.

In April, expect to see a high school bass fishing tournament.

The Dixie Baseball World Series is set to return to the Twin Cities in 2022.