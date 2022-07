MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The VFW Post 1809 Rodney J. Hobbs in Monroe shared a Facebook post about its missing lawn mower Saturday, July 2, 2022.

We are offering a $500 reward that leads to the arrest or recovery of the theft of our mower. Model # RAS730GKA603A3 S#409414776. No questions asked. Everyone please share it.

VFW Post 1809 Rodney J. Hobbs via Facebook