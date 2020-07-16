Monroe to get 1,500 doses in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Monroe will get 1,500 doses as part of trials for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, starting in August.

Jeb Andrews, president and CEO of Clinical Trials of America, said this trial will allow about 67% of participants to get the live vaccine instead of a placebo. Often, studies have a 50-50 placebo rate.

He said he’s honored to have been granted the contract and, looking at other places that will be testing the vaccine, it likely was awarded in Monroe because of the region’s climbing infection rates.

Nationally, 30,000 have participated in Phase III of human trials. Phase I results have not yet been published, but news reports this week imply positive immune system responses.

Andrews said this vaccine, originally designed for SARS, was among about 50 being developed by Oxford University. It fit the protocol and was being worked on well in advance of the coronavirus breakout last fall. It was not hastily developed.

Andrews said he plans to use local media to reach people who want to participate, and he expects the first trials here to start in mid-August. Participants will get some compensation for time and travel.

The vaccine has two parts, and the injections will be made a month apart.

Candidates must:

be 18 or older,

not be pregnant or breastfeeding;

have no history of Guillian Barre syndrome;

not have a previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection;

not have had cancer in the past two years.

There is no age cap on the study, and candidates will be stratified by an 18-65 age group and those 65 and older.

Andrews said the trial will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be scheduled in blocks of four per hour, and Andrews is prepared to schedule on Saturdays as needed.

Clinical Trials of America will have to closely monitor participants over the course of a year.

If a participant gets COVID symptoms, they’re to report immediately for testing and will be issued a wearable device to track biometrics.

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced it will provide up to 400 million doses of the vaccine in Europe at no profit.

Experts estimate how long it will take to get a vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo: Javier Zarracina)

About the vaccine

The following information is from an AstraZeneca news release:

“ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, now known as AZD1222, was developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, working with the Oxford Vaccine Group. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold (adenovirus) virus that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack COVID-19 if it later infects the body.

“The recombinant adenovirus vector (ChAdOx1) was chosen to generate a strong immune response from a single dose and it is not replicating, so cannot cause an ongoing infection in the vaccinated individual. Vaccines made from the ChAdOx1 virus have been given to more than 320 people to date and have been shown to be well tolerated, although they can cause temporary side effects such as a temperature, influenza-like symptoms, headache or a sore arm.”

Want to participate?

Clinical Trials of America, 2509 Broadmoor Blvd., Suite B (second floor), Monroe

Call (318) 267-4111 to schedule an appointment.

