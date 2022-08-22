Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022, shots were fired on the 700 block of Matthew Street, near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

As a result of the shooting, two victims were harmed, but with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims are currently receiving treatment for their injuries at a hospital.

An investigation was conducted by detectives and it was determined that the incident was between two groups of individuals personally acquainted with one another. De’quris Lawrence, 17, has been identified as the suspect. In addition to attempted second-degree murder, Lawrence is also wanted for burglary related to a previous incident.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lawrence, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274). Lawrence is considered to be armed and dangerous.