Monroe Salvation Army Corps to serve meals to the community with their mobile canteen

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana is coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura with a damage path that stretches from the coast all the way to the northern part of the state.

The Salvation Army Corps in Monroe has prepared their mobile canteen to serve neighborhoods with power outages.

The canteen will travel throughout Monroe and West Monroe to serve lunch from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and it will return at 4:30 p.m. to serve dinner to the community. Meals are available to anyone in need.

They were able to serve over 300 meals in the Monroe area on Friday, August 28, 2020. The canteen will continue to serve everyday that there is a need throughout the area impacted by Hurricane Laura.