MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Ouachita River Big Bass Tournament will take place on June 11, 2022, through June 12, at Lazarre park in West Monroe. The biggest bass of the tournament will receive $10,000. Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald house Georgia Street said the tournament is a wonderful way to fundraise and show off your fishing skills.



Georgia Street, executive director Ronald McDonald House, “We love having lots and lots of fishers in our tournament because it just makes it such a wonderful success and everyone has such a good time. I call it a family reunion because the fisherman sometime have not seen each other since the previous fishing tournament and it’s just a wonderful atmosphere and they have a great time, but this will be a wonderful benefit for the Ronald McDonald house since this is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

There will be a $100,000 in cash and prizes awarded to the winners of the tournament.