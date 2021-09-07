Monroe residents bring awareness to National Suicide Prevention month

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–September is National Suicide Prevention month, but how can someone prevent a suicide? “Signs of Suicide” program director Jan Daniels urges parents to speak to their children about Mental Health.

“Signs of Suicide” is a school program that educates middle and high school students on suicide prevention. According to the CDC ,suicide is the10th leading cause of death in the United States. Ms. Daniels urges parents to pay close attention to their children’s health.

Jan Daniels program director “Signs of Suicide”, “If our children are not mentally healthy, they’re not going to be physically healthy. There are so many things in our children’s lives right now that are affecting them in different ways and we just want to make sure that we are talking to our children and asking them questions.”

While “Signs of Suicide” educates children, some adults are showing a concern for mental health through tattoos. The semicolon tattoo symbolizes mental health awareness and more. Owner of luck 7 tattoo studio Jeremy Lucky says he gives nearly 50 semicolon tattoos per week.

Jeremy Lucky, “The semicolon tattoo it means my stories not finished yet, and so that’s the significance of the tattoo is letting people know hey I’m moving on I’m still carrying on, I’m dealing with problems, but I’m here. We have a lot more people dealing with this than people realize, tattooing traditionally was started to identify tribes and identify what you were a part of, and this is a neat traditional aspect of that because it identifies you as part of this bigger movement.”



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.