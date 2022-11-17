MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Monroe Regional Airport announced that its primary runway will be closed due to an overlay and lighting project. According to officials, the airport’s construction will include resurfacing the runway and adding new lights.

This project began shortly after the re-opening of Runway 1432, MLU’s secondary runway, which recently re-opened after a two-and-a-half-year closure extension project. Runway 1432 will serve as MLU’s primary runway until the construction on Runway 0422 concludes.

Reports say that the project will be finished December 2022 if the weather permits. In the event of inclement or extreme weather or other hazards, there is a chance for flight delays or diversions.