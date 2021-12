MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department will host its annual Blue Santa Toy Drive on Friday, December 17, 2021, and Saturday, December 18, 2021. Participants can drop off toys to the Monroe Police Department S.W.A.T. truck from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The truck will be parked at the Wal-Mart located at 2701 Louisville Avenue. The toys collected will be donated to the Northeast Louisiana CASA for kids in need this Christmas.