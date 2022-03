MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a shooting, that occurred on Saturday, March 5, 2022, on the 1700 block of South 9th Street that left one juvenile injured. According to authorities, a small silver car was seen driving away at the time of the shooting.

If anyone knows the identity of the individuals shown below, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.