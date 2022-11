Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1 AM, Monroe Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on South College and Owl Street in Monroe, La. According to police, two pedestrian victims were seriously injured.

If anyone has any information about the crash, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.