MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual in the pictures below. The individual is wanted for Theft of a Motor Vehicle around the Loop Road and Westminister Avenue area.

According to Monroe Police, the suspect and an unknown accomplice are believed to be allegedly responsible for other vehicle thefts as well as vehicle burglaries. If you recognize the individual in the picture, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.