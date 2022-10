Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Turpins, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.