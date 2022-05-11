MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Jakyaha Brown. Brown is wanted for Disturbing the Peace and Simple Battery stemming from an altercation that occurred on May 9, 2022, at Papi Loco ‘s Taco Bar on the 500 block of Desiard Street.

Two other males are also wanted in connection to the altercation. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown or the identities of the two males, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.