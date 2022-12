Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that took place on the 500 block of Park Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, two victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any knowledge on the shooting, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.