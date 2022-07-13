UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers received a SpotShotter notification which told them gunshots were fired. Officers arrived at the scene within four minutes.

Police reported seven rounds were fired, and one of the rounds struck within a house, which caused a 4-year-old female juvenile to be injured. The injury was non-life-threatening, and the juvenile is reportedly doing fine.

The juvenile is receiving treatment. This investigation is ongoing, but Monroe Police Department does have a person in custody.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.

