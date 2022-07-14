Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Gordon Avenue in reference to a shotspotter alert and 911 call. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 4-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound in her right leg while she was inside the residence.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the shooting took place due to a robbery occurring near the residence. During the incident, a suspect began firing several rounds at a victim inside of a vehicle.

According to police, at least one of the rounds struck the juvenile victim inside the home. Detectives identified the alleged suspects as a 17-year-old male and 21-year-old Bryant Matthews.

Officers learned that the 17-year-old suspect allegedly provided the weapon to Mattews who committed the robbery and fired the firearm. Both alleged suspects were placed under arrest.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with weapon offenses. Matthews was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to authorities, the juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.