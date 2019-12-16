Monroe Police need help finding a wanted man

Monroe, Louisiana (12/16/19)— Monroe Police are searching for a black male, Anthony L. Willis, age 48.

According to a media release issued by Chief of Police Eugene Ellis, Willis is wanted for attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery.

If anyone has any information on the location of Willis, they’re urged to contact Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Your information remains confidential, never leaving your name or appearing in court.

