Monroe Police need help finding a wanted man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Special Report_ Monroe Police Department Downsize_-7918325179693905350

Monroe, Louisiana (12/16/19)— Monroe Police are searching for a black male, Anthony L. Willis, age 48.

According to a media release issued by Chief of Police Eugene Ellis, Willis is wanted for attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery.

If anyone has any information on the location of Willis, they’re urged to contact Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Your information remains confidential, never leaving your name or appearing in court.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories