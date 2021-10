MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is in need of assistance from the public in identifying the individual pictured. He is wanted for questioning about a vehicle burglary.

If anyone knows the identity of this individual, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 , or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.