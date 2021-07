MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department have made an arrest for the bank robbery that occurred at Regions Bank on 165 in Monroe on July 20, 2021.

Officers have arrested 46-year-old Freddy Burgess for the crime. Burgess has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for First Degree Robbery.

The vehicle used in the robbery has been recovered for evidence.