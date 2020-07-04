One person is dead after being seriously injured by fireworks.
Monroe Police say it happened Thursday in the parking lot of Roy Shelling Elementary.
Officers responded to what was believed to be a shooting victim.
They found Damorrious Hollins suffering from an injury to his left hip.
After investigating — officers learned his injury was accidental.
A witness told officers Hollins was trying to light a mortar round when it exploded on Hollins’ leg.
Hollins was taken to a hospital but died from his injury.
No one else was hurt.
The incident is still being investigated.
Monroe Police Investigating After Man Dies in Fireworks Incident
