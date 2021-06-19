Monroe police investigate violent overnight altercation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the evening of June 18 around 9pm, causing the death of 18 year old male, Michael Sherman.

According to Monroe Police, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Wilton Dr. where Michael Sherman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Sherman was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injury.

The investigation showed that an argument ensued involving two females. That argument ended with one person being hit in the head with a metal bat and Sherman being shot.



Dennis Benton, who lives on Wilton Street, was arrested for Aggravated Second Degree Battery. He’s accused of striking the female victim in the head with a metal bat. The female victim required medical treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, we’ll update this story when we get more information.