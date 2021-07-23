Monroe Police HEAT team make arrest in overnight shooting

MJONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Just after 8:00 p.m. on July 22, the Monroe Police HEAT team responded to a Shot Spotter alert and shooting in the 700 Block of South 11th St. in Monroe; which is close to Carver Elementary School.

After arriving on the scene, officers were notified that Robert Harris was at St. Francis Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left arm.

Police say further investigation revealed that Harris was involved in a shootout in the driveway at his home. According to Harris, a silver Toyota passed by his house and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire in his direction. Harris also admitted to shooting back at the car.

Officers obtained a search warrant at Harris’ residence where officers recovered a large vacuum bag containing marijuana residue, a glass jar half full of marijuana and several large digital scales.

Around 15 different magazines with hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered for both rifles and hand handguns. This included drum style magazines for pistols that hold 100 rounds of ammunition.

Harris was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Use of a Weapon, CDS in Presence of persons under 17, due to a 7-month-old child in the house at the time of the incident, and Violation of CDS Law in a drug-free zone.

According to a press release, Harris also had a warrant for his arrest from a previous shooting for Illegal use of a Weapon. Harris was booked at OCC on all charges.