MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department received information from cooperating witnesses over several days in reference to a large number of narcotics being sold from the 3800 block of Polk Street. On Thursday, February 3, 2022, around 7:30 PM, officers conducted surveillance on the residence and observed approximately 7 vehicles pull up to the home.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence. Once a search warrant was obtained, officers approached the residence and knocked on the door several times giving loud commands. According to officers, no one opened the door.

Officers then breached the door to gain entry and made contact with 36-year-old Darius Vashan Johnson and 31-year-old Taqiyy Aljabbaar Paster. Johnson and Paster were advised of their Miranda Rights and officers executed their search warrant.

As officers searched the residence, they located the following items:

Multiple containers of marijuana (approximately 1 pound)

A Small box containing Xanax and Hydrocodone pills

An Orange unlabeled medicine bottle containing multiple Hydrocodone pills

Three pints bottles of Promethazine

9mm and .223 ammunition

One stolen ArmaLite Ar-15 rifle

Taurus G3 9mm

Canix 9mm

Large amount of US currency

Multiple digital scales

Multiple boxes of sandwich bags

Johnson and Paster were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Johnson was charged with three counts of Illegal Carrying of Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription. Paster was charged with two counts of Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.

Paster’s bond has been set at $50,500 and Johnson’s bond was set at $95,000.