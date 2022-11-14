MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT executed six search warrants and conducted a narcotics investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the 1100 block of South 3rd St. The following individuals are still wanted in connection with this narcotics investigation:

Photos courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspects pictured above, you are urged to call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

In the event that your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000.00. Confidentiality is guaranteed; you will never have to reveal your name or appear in court.