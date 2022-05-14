MONROE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–On May 14 at the Public Safety Center the Monroe Police Department held their first ever Health Fair. The fair gave parents and kids the opportunity to learn about health resources in the community. Monroe police department corporal Pamela Jones says the department is looking to help citizens of all ages live a happy and healthy life.



Pamela Jones, “We just want people to be knowledgeable about different things to be healthy and to stay healthy for adults for children. We are trying to bridge the gap between the community and the police and help the community get information about things that could help them.”