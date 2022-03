MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department’s Facebook page, officers are asking for the public’s help to locate 74-year-old Milton Jackson. Jackson was last seen leaving his Oaklawn Drive home on foot on Saturday, March 26, 2022, during the early morning.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Police reported that Jackson was last seen wearing khaki pants and a plaid shirt. If anyone knows Jackson’s location contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.