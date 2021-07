MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Befanea Ann James. According to a press release, James left a Monroe residence over a month ago and has not been seen since.

Jones is about 5’3″ tall and weighs 165 lbs. The Monroe Police Department is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of James, to please contact the department at 318-329-2600.