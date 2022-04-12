UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information from a cooperating witness that Jackson lived with Williams on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers questioned Williams about the shooting and why she didn’t contact the Monroe Police Department. Also, officers questioned Williams about letting Jackson live with her and drive her vehicle knowing he’s wanted for the shooting. According to officers, Williams refused to be truthful with them and gave several different statements which led to officers being distracted, conducting a separate investigation due to her not being truthful.

During their investigation, officers discovered Jackson pointing a black Taurus at Jacob Criner prior to the shooting on video surveillance. On Monday, April 11, 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Cube on the 3800 block of Lee Avenue. Officers identified Jackson as the driver of the vehicle; however, they discovered that Williams was the owner of the vehicle.

Jackson was questioned about the shooting incident and the investigation was moved to Williams’ residence on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue. As officers arrived at the home, they spoke to Williams and was granted permission to search the premises. During the search, officers located a box of Blazer 9mm bullets and a Taurus G3 9mm handgun.

Elnora Lynesha Williams Thomas R. Jackson

According to police, Williams admitted that the firearm and bullets belonged to Jackson. Officers discovered that the shell casings at the shooting scene were similar to the bullets at the residence.

Jackson and Williams were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. While in route to the correctional center, Jackson allegedly advised officers, “Bring yo a** to China Chef, I will spit in yo food and you will have to see me. Money good. Any bond I get under $100,000 Imma get out and you gone have to see me.”

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Use of Weapons, Carrying a Firearm on School Property, and Simple Assault on a Police Officer. Williams was charged with Accessories After the Fact and Obstruction of Justice.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to an arrest affidavit from the Monroe Police Department, on the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of South Grand Street about a shooting. The affidavit indicated that police observed a gray 2000 Ford Crown Victoria traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone in the 1700 block of Jackson Street shortly after the shooting.

Police reported that the car had heavy damage to the front and left sides.

Another officer saw a vehicle pulled into the 600 block of Lidell Avenue shortly after, which fit the previously mentioned vehicle description. According to officers, they found 21-year-old Jacob Criner of Monroe in the car and arrested him.

Jacob Criner, photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers reported that Criner admitted to driving the car before being taken into custody, and he made no comment about anyone else being in the car.

According to police, they observed bullet holes on the hood, driver and passenger sides of the car, which was registered to Criner. Officers stated that they found a witness who said they saw Criner’s car in the 1000 block of Jackson Street and that the driver shot twice at a second car.

An officer located a crash site matching the damage to Criner’s car in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a Glock 22 under the driver’s seat. According to the affidavit, Criner is a convicted felon for Aggravated Battery, for which he was sentenced on October 2, 2019.

Police reported that at that time, Criner was prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

Officers stated that Criner did not have a driver’s license and tested positive for gunshot residue. According to officers, Criner is a known gang member of ‘DuceFive’ which is a known Southside gang in Monroe. Police reported that Criner is also known by the street name ‘JBlack’.

Officers transported to Criner to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Established Speed Zones (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (Felony)

Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments (Felony)

Driver must be Licensed (Misdemeanor)

Criner’s bond is set at $250,300.00.