Monroe Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that took place on Renwick Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect of a shooting that took place on Renwick Street on Friday, October 8, 2021. Monroe Police believe the suspect to be 20-year-old Kelvin Hamilton.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Second Degree Attempted Murder. He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone have information on this case or the whereabouts of Hamilton, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.