Monroe Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that took place on Renwick Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect of a shooting that took place on Renwick Street on Friday, October 8, 2021. Monroe Police believe the suspect to be 20-year-old Kelvin Hamilton.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Second Degree Attempted Murder. He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone have information on this case or the whereabouts of Hamilton, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories