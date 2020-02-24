Monroe pedestrian injured in hit and run

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Monroe, La. (02/24/20)— On 2-23-20 at approximately 12:30 A.M., Monroe police officers were called to the corner of Desiard St. and King St. in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived on scene and noticed that a person was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that was described by several witnesses who observed the crash stated that the suspect vehicle was a white Ford Escape.

Officers circulated the area for the suspect vehicle but was unable to locate it. The suspect vehicle continued traveling East on Desiard  St.

As of Sunday at 6:15 P.M., the victim was in stable condition at Ochsners in Shreveport.

The suspect vehicle should have a missing passenger side mirror and heavy front end damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. 

Anyone having information on this vehicle, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories