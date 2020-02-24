Monroe pedestrian injured in hit and run

Monroe, La. (02/24/20)— On 2-23-20 at approximately 12:30 A.M., Monroe police officers were called to the corner of Desiard St. and King St. in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived on scene and noticed that a person was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that was described by several witnesses who observed the crash stated that the suspect vehicle was a white Ford Escape.

Officers circulated the area for the suspect vehicle but was unable to locate it. The suspect vehicle continued traveling East on Desiard St.

As of Sunday at 6:15 P.M., the victim was in stable condition at Ochsners in Shreveport.

The suspect vehicle should have a missing passenger side mirror and heavy front end damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone having information on this vehicle, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

