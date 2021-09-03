Monroe Nursing Home shelters Hurricane Ida evacuees

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida the Louisiana Nursing Home Association is looking to place fifteen hundred plus nursing home residents. Paramount Healthcare Consultants say they’ve found shelter for more than 200 residents.

Since hurricane Katrina Paramount Healthcare has been mandated to have Evacuation procedures. CEO of Paramount Healthcare consultants Dawne Smith says other facilities were forced to evacuate, but Paramount was able to house multiple residents



Dawne Smith, “We are absolutely blessed to be able to help. We received a call at one of our facilities with one of our contracts that we have in place that there were three facilities that evacuated to one and all two hundred, our contract was around 40 residents and it ended up over two hundred residents need to evacuate.”

Clara Barrios is one of many nursing home residents that Paramount Healthcare has sheltered. Although she’s away from home she says she’s thankful to have shelter.



Clara Barrios, “It took many hours to get here, but we arrived in the place that has taken us in their heart. We have been treated very nicely, we were given very clean and nice rooms and we are very happy to be here.”



We will continue to follow this story ,and we will keep you updated as more details are provided.