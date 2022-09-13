OUACHITA PARISH La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ralph Calhoun, Director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award on September 12, 2022. The award was presented to Calhoun at the Louisiana Association of museums Annual conference and luncheon.

The Louisiana Museum Career Professional award acknowledges Louisiana museum employees for their achievements, commitment, professionalism and contributions to the museum field over 20 years. Calhoun has dedicated over 30 years to the museum field and has worked for Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for over 24 years.

President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Alana Cooper expressed her gratitude for Calhoun’s contributions to the community.