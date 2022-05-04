MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 44-year-old John Henry Butler Jr., 60-year-old Darryl Andrea Williams, 36-year-old Travis Dishun Little, and 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Davis were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in distributing methamphetamine in Monroe, La.

Butler, Williams, Little, and Davis were indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021 and charged with a methamphetamine conspiracy in connection with their drug trafficking activities in Monroe. According to authorities, evidence presented in court illustrated from February 2019 through November 2019, agents conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from one of Butler’s co-defendants.

In November 2019, agents were able to obtain approval from the court to monitor calls on Williams’ phone. According to agents, they were able to intercept calls between Williams and Butler as they discussed the distribution of methamphetamine.

John Henry Butler, Jr.

Jeremy Michael Davis

Travis Dishun Little

Darryl Andrea Williams

Williams and Little were sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, Butler was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, and Davis was sentenced to 16 years and four months in federal prison.